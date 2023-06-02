Heartland Votes

Police arrest man accused of breaking into vehicles in Bernie, Mo.

The Bernie Police Department has located a suspect after receiving a report of vandalism.
The Bernie Police Department has located a suspect after receiving a report of vandalism.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bernie Police Department has located a suspect after receiving a report of vandalism.

On May 31, the Bernie Police Department received a report of several vehicles being vandalized on N. Drake Street in Bernie, Mo. Officers conducted an investigation at that time, and were able to identify a suspect.

On June 1, the Police Department located the suspect, 71-year-old Ronnie E. Doty of Gideon, Mo. Doty was charged with 5 counts of property damage. Doty was booked and released by the Bernie Police Department, awaiting court appearance.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
A 12 year old died after getting hit by a truck while riding a bike at the intersection of...
12 year old dies after getting hit by truck while riding a bike at intersection of Hwy. 154, Circle M Rd. near Sesser
From left: Kamarion Dorsey and Eric Dorsey are accused of refusing to pull over for a traffic...
2 men accused of refusing to pull over for traffic stop, running from Cape Girardeau police
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn

Latest News

Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
You can find it every Thursday, now through the Thursday before Thanksgiving, at the West Park...
Cape Farmer’s Market 2023 season underway
Governor JB Pritzker was in Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday morning, June 1 to announce a new...
Company plans to invest $54M with new manufacturing facility in Mt. Vernon; create more than 60 jobs
The emergency contraception kits are available at the East Missouri Action Agency in Cape...
Organization offers free emergency contraception for Missourians