Police arrest man accused of breaking into vehicles in Bernie, Mo.

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bernie Police Department has located a suspect after receiving a report of vandalism.

On May 31, the Bernie Police Department received a report of several vehicles being vandalized on N. Drake Street in Bernie, Mo. Officers conducted an investigation at that time, and were able to identify a suspect.

On June 1, the Police Department located the suspect, 71-year-old Ronnie E. Doty of Gideon, Mo. Doty was charged with 5 counts of property damage. Doty was booked and released by the Bernie Police Department, awaiting court appearance.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.