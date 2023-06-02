Paducah woman accused of leaving puppy in car overnight without food, water

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of leaving a puppy in a car overnight.

Chloe Throgmorton, 19, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of second-degree cruelty to animals, public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a parking lot on South 6th Street around 8:52 a.m. on Friday, June 2 after they received a call about a dog locked in a vehicle that wasn’t running.

The deputy was able to open the vehicle to check on the young dog. They say it was in clear distress and did not have access to food or water.

Deputies found the owner of the dog, later identified as Throgmorton, and learned the dog had been left in the vehicle overnight. They said Throgmorton was under the influence of drugs.

While searching Throgmorton’s vehicle, deputies found syringes, meth and other illegal drug paraphernalia.

Throgmorton was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

The puppy was taken to a local veterinarian’s office for treatment where they say she will be watched for any signs of illness. She will then be taken to the McCracken County Humane Society.

