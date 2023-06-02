Heartland Votes

Paducah woman accused of leaving puppy in car overnight without food, water

The deputy was able to open the vehicle to check on the young dog. They say it was in clear...
The deputy was able to open the vehicle to check on the young dog. They say it was in clear distress and did not have access to food or water.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of leaving a puppy in a car overnight.

Chloe Throgmorton, 19, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of second-degree cruelty to animals, public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a parking lot on South 6th Street around 8:52 a.m. on Friday, June 2 after they received a call about a dog locked in a vehicle that wasn’t running.

The deputy was able to open the vehicle to check on the young dog. They say it was in clear distress and did not have access to food or water.

Deputies found the owner of the dog, later identified as Throgmorton, and learned the dog had been left in the vehicle overnight. They said Throgmorton was under the influence of drugs.

While searching Throgmorton’s vehicle, deputies found syringes, meth and other illegal drug paraphernalia.

Throgmorton was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

The puppy was taken to a local veterinarian’s office for treatment where they say she will be watched for any signs of illness. She will then be taken to the McCracken County Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday
Governor JB Pritzker was in Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday morning, June 1 to announce a new...
Company plans to invest $54M with new manufacturing facility in Mt. Vernon; create more than 60 jobs
Skies will again be partly cloudy today.
First Alert: Warm, very dry first day of meteorological summer

Latest News

The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Gil was arrested on an indictment warrant...
Western Ky. man accused of child abuse
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to the sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Ryan Green, of Paducah, was driving a 2014 GMC...
Paducah man injured in crash involving train, truck