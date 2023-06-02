Heartland Votes

Murray State University to form partnership to advance invasive carp removal

The Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business at Murray State University and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources have announced a new partnership to advance invasive carp removal efforts in Kentucky waterways(Meredeth Riley | Murray State University)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business at Murray State University is partnering up with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The partnership would be to advance invasive carp removal efforts in Kentucky waterways.

The partnership is aimed at fostering development of entrepreneurship for the commercial and retail use of invasive carp that will result in the expansion of the processing industry in Western Kentucky.

Commercial fishers have harvested more than nine million pounds of invasive carp from Kentucky waters over the past year. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is mandated to regulate commercial fishing and it has worked to establish programs and advance regulatory changes through the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission. Murray State continues to support the region’s economic growth and development by way of partnerships with public and private entities.

Murray State and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife hope to leverage their resources and networks to:

  • Work with commercial fishers to innovate ways to industrialize the harvest of invasive carp to further reduce and control these populations
  • Streamline administrative processes and expedite approvals for innovative and effective harvest
  • Support the origination of individual entrepreneurs utilizing invasive carp in their business model
  • Work with local, state and federal partners to develop infrastructure to facilitate invasive carp processing in the region
  • Support commercialization and take-to-market efforts
  • Develop a regional plan and approach through multi-state organizations to address the problem of the invasive species

