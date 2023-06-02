Mermaids visit summer school students at Jefferson Elementary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Summer school students at Jefferson Elementary had some special visitors on Friday, June 2.

Four mermaids came to visit them at the Jefferson Community Center Pool to get them ready to watch The Little Mermaid next week.

The theme for the week was mermaids, and all of the students expressed surprise when they came for a swim and found the colorful creatures in the pool.

“It’s a lot of joy, it’s something that you don’t get to experience every day, so it’s really fun to see their excitement on their face,” said mermaid Maraina Marie.

“We’re playing with the mermaids...we’re throwing the ball back and forth with the mermaids,” said kindergartner Riley Hodges.

The mermaids are from Storybook Boutique and volunteered to spend time with the students.

