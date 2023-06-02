Heartland Votes

Mermaids visit summer school students at Jefferson Elementary

Summer school students at Jefferson Elementary school had some special visitors today
By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Summer school students at Jefferson Elementary had some special visitors on Friday, June 2.

Four mermaids came to visit them at the Jefferson Community Center Pool to get them ready to watch The Little Mermaid next week.

The theme for the week was mermaids, and all of the students expressed surprise when they came for a swim and found the colorful creatures in the pool.

“It’s a lot of joy, it’s something that you don’t get to experience every day, so it’s really fun to see their excitement on their face,” said mermaid Maraina Marie.

“We’re playing with the mermaids...we’re throwing the ball back and forth with the mermaids,” said kindergartner Riley Hodges.

The mermaids are from Storybook Boutique and volunteered to spend time with the students.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday
Governor JB Pritzker was in Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday morning, June 1 to announce a new...
Company plans to invest $54M with new manufacturing facility in Mt. Vernon; create more than 60 jobs
Skies will again be partly cloudy today.
First Alert: Warm, very dry first day of meteorological summer

Latest News

The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, Jake Walker also has an active warrant out...
Crittenden Co. Sheriff’s Dept. looking for person of interest in car theft
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub hit and killed on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
Police looking for person of interest in stolen vehicle