Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man

MELBER, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested a wanted Missouri man after an hours-long search in Graves and McCracken County.

Troopers were notified early on June 1 that 43-year-old Bryan Ditto was wanted out of Missouri and may had been in the northern Graves County area. Around 10 a.m., a trooper spotted Ditto’s vehicle along Highway 1820. The vehicle failed to yield to the trooper and fled into a field just inside of McCracken County.

Officers from surrounding agencies converged on the area west of Melber and began searching acres of farmland as well as several miles of wooded creek beds. Around 4:30 p.m., troopers were alerted that Ditto was spotted near a residence on Highway 1820. After officers arrived, Ditto once again fled and was pursued on foot.

After a brief chase, Ditto was captured and placed under arrest without further incident. Ditto was charged with the following:

Fleeing and Evading Police (Motor Vehicle)

Fleeing and Evading Police (On Foot)

1st Degree Criminal Mischief

Receiving Stolen Property (Vehicle)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ditto was also served with a warrant from Missouri for multiple offenses to include violation of a protective order. He was lodged in the McCracken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.