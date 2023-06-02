Heartland Votes

Judge delivers verdict in trial of ex-Missouri State University instructor accused of killing colleague

Edward Gutting is accused of breaking into retired professor Marc Cooper’s Springfield home and...
Edward Gutting is accused of breaking into retired professor Marc Cooper’s Springfield home and stabbing him to death.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge found a former Missouri State University instructor not guilty by reason of insanity for the killing of a colleague. Edward Gutting will be placed in the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

Investigators say Gutting broke into retired professor Marc Cooper’s Springfield home in August 2016 and stabbed him. He also faced charges in an attack on Cooper’s wife as she tried to stop him.

Prosecutors spent about an hour giving their closing arguments. They emphasized that despite Gutting being diagnosed with schizophrenia, he knew exactly what he was doing when he took two knives from his house and drove across town to the Cooper home. The violent incident, they say, was fueled by Gutting’s desire to replace Cooper as a tenured professor in the history department.

Defense attorneys insisted Gutting’s illness prevented him from understanding what he did. They say he went to the Coopers’ home to seek career advice, and although he was intoxicated at the time of the crime, he was having a psychotic episode.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the driver failed to yield, but eventually stopped at William and Ellis.
1 person in custody, 3 wanted after short chase in Cape Girardeau
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas
The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a boating accident on Kinkaid Lake...
One man dead after boating accident on Kinkaid Lake

Latest News

Police say the driver failed to yield, but eventually stopped at William and Ellis.
1 person in custody, 3 wanted after short chase in Cape Girardeau
Historic flag
Florida pride flag comes to Cape Girardeau
Historic Pride flag in Cape Girardeau
Pride in the Park
Pride in the Park returning to Cape Girardeau
“Wear Orange Weekend” is an effort to raise national awareness of gun violence.
Wear Orange Weekend raises awareness of gun violence