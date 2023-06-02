Heartland Votes

Jackson Baseball team departs for State Semifinals in Ozark

By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson High School baseball team left for the Class 6 State Semifinals on Thursday.

Indians fans celebrated the team with a send-off outside the Jackson Events Center.

Jackson will play Francis Howell on Friday at 4 p.m. at US Baseball Park in Ozark, Mo. in their first Final Four appearance in program history.

