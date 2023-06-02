Hot temperatures remain through the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It has been a fairly calm day across the Heartland. A few heavy downpours and showers have occurred mainly to our west and southwest. Those are going to slowly diminish as the sun goes down. Tonight is looking dry with temperatures dipping down into the mid 60s overnight. Saturday is going to be a hot one with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs reaching the mid 90s. The dewpoint will remain in the mid 50s, so although it is going to be hot it won’t feel very humid. Sunday will be another hot one with readings in the lower 90s. There is a slight chance for isolated showers Sunday afternoon but overall we will remain dry through the weekend.

