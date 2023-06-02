Heartland Votes

A hot day in the heartland with the chance of rain this afternoon

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 6/2.
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday heartland. Looking dry to start your afternoon with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Now rain isn’t out of the question completely as their is still a 10% of showers. Futurecast is showing a couple of showers hitting our western counties around 3pm this evening. Rain is treading pretty light and expected to be gone by this evening, leaving us with dry conditions to start your weekend.

Our weekend is looking nice with sunshine and warm temperatures. Saturday starts off with clear skies, highs in the low to mid 90s. Now for our Sunday we will start of dry along with sunshine but expect to see a 20% of rain by the eveing hours.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday
Governor JB Pritzker was in Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday morning, June 1 to announce a new...
Company plans to invest $54M with new manufacturing facility in Mt. Vernon; create more than 60 jobs
Skies will again be partly cloudy today.
First Alert: Warm, very dry first day of meteorological summer

Latest News

First Alert noon forecast 6/2
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 6/2
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend