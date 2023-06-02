A hot day in the heartland with the chance of rain this afternoon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday heartland. Looking dry to start your afternoon with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Now rain isn’t out of the question completely as their is still a 10% of showers. Futurecast is showing a couple of showers hitting our western counties around 3pm this evening. Rain is treading pretty light and expected to be gone by this evening, leaving us with dry conditions to start your weekend.

Our weekend is looking nice with sunshine and warm temperatures. Saturday starts off with clear skies, highs in the low to mid 90s. Now for our Sunday we will start of dry along with sunshine but expect to see a 20% of rain by the eveing hours.

