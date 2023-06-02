Heartland Votes

Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston

The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hot air balloons will fly over a southeast Missouri city in June.

According to the city, the Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds.

Some of the events over those three days will include tethered balloon rides, balloon flight, balloon glow, live music, food vendors and more.

It costs $10 per vehicle for a weekend pass.

