Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hot air balloons will fly over a southeast Missouri city in June.

According to the city, the Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds.

Some of the events over those three days will include tethered balloon rides, balloon flight, balloon glow, live music, food vendors and more.

It costs $10 per vehicle for a weekend pass.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.