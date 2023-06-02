Heartland Votes

Food drive launches first annual competition

United Way of Southeast Missouri is launching its first annual Workplace Wonder Competition
United Way of Southeast Missouri is launching its first annual Workplace Wonder Competition
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - United Ways is celebrating the longest day of the year, June 21, as the United Day of Caring. To involve the local community in this global event, United Way of Southeast Missouri is launching its first annual Workplace Wonder Competition.

For the first annual competition, United Way is challenging community members and participating businesses to collect nonperishable, nonexpired food items in a communitywide food drive. Participating businesses, or “Workplace Wonders”, are asked to encourage their clients and customers to participate.

UWSEMO will kick off the food drive on June 7 at the Cape Catfish game against Danville. The competition will culminate on June 21 at the Cape Catfish game against the Burlington Bees. Everyone who brings at least three nonperishable, nonexpired food items to the Catfish game on June 21 will receive a coupon for free Dairy Queen ice cream or Kidd’s popcorn available at the game.

The winning Workplace Wonder will be announced via Facebook from the ballgame. This year’s Workplace Wonder Competition will benefit UWSEMO’s partners with food pantries and nutrition programs in every county they serve. At the end of the competition, Workplace Wonders will deliver collected food items to their nearest United Way-funded nutrition partner.

Community members are also asked to bring food items to the UWSEMO office or to any of the participating nutrition partners listed on UWSEMO’s website. The participating business that collects the most items per employee will receive the Workplace Wonder Award to display for the entire year.

Current participating workplaces include the Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and Perryville locations of The Bank of Missouri, the Cape Girardeau and Jackson locations of Commerce Bank and First State Community Bank, as well as Century Casino and First Missouri State Bank in Cape Girardeau. Participants will also receive a “We Support United Way” yard sign and a marketing toolkit to help promote the food drive.

Any businesses or organizations is interested in becoming a Workplace Wonder, please visit unitedwayofsemo.org/dayofcaring/ or call 573-334-9634.

