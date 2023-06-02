Heartland Votes

First Alert: Hot, slightly less humid

A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.
A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.(Source: cNews/Jamie Plaskie)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Light to dense fog is possible during your morning commute.

A hot and mainly dry pattern is setting up for the weekend.

A few isolated showers are still possible today, but only about a 10 percent chance.

Afternoon highs over the next few days will be about 90 to 95 degrees, with the highest readings likely on Saturday.

Humidity levels will also be slightly lower.

In addition to the heat and dry conditions, the National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for all of southern Illinois through Friday night.

Children and adults with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma are urged to limit their time outdoors.

By Sunday, there will be more clouds and some isolated late-day and evening thunderstorms.

Next week is looking cooler with lower humidity levels.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Dry conditions also look to continue through next week, with only slight rain chances Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday
Governor JB Pritzker was in Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday morning, June 1 to announce a new...
Company plans to invest $54M with new manufacturing facility in Mt. Vernon; create more than 60 jobs
Skies will again be partly cloudy today.
First Alert: Warm, very dry first day of meteorological summer

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend
Skies will again be partly cloudy today.
First Alert: Warm, very dry first day of meteorological summer
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First day of meteorological summer and warm weekend ahead