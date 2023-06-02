First Alert: Hot, slightly less humid

(KFVS) - Light to dense fog is possible during your morning commute.

A hot and mainly dry pattern is setting up for the weekend.

A few isolated showers are still possible today, but only about a 10 percent chance.

Afternoon highs over the next few days will be about 90 to 95 degrees, with the highest readings likely on Saturday.

Humidity levels will also be slightly lower.

In addition to the heat and dry conditions, the National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for all of southern Illinois through Friday night.

Children and adults with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma are urged to limit their time outdoors.

By Sunday, there will be more clouds and some isolated late-day and evening thunderstorms.

Next week is looking cooler with lower humidity levels.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Dry conditions also look to continue through next week, with only slight rain chances Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.