Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Hot, mainly dry pattern for the weekend.....cooling trend next week!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a few isolated showers on Thursday,  the trend is actually to dry out again for the weekend as lower dew point air begins to move in from the northeast.   This will result in a sunny, hot and dry pattern but with slightly lower humidity levels.   A few isolated showers are still possible today, but only about a 10% chance.  By this evening and through Saturday night skies should be mostly clear.  Highs over the next few days will be about 90 to 95, with the highest readings likely on Saturday.  By late Sunday increasing moisture will result in more clouds and some isolated late-day and evening thunderstorms.

Changes are still likely next week, as the national pattern shifts a bit.  It will still be a blocking pattern, but stronger northerly flow will develop over our region.  This should result in cooling temps during the work week.  Lower humidity levels will make it feel more comfortable as well.  Unfortunately this will continue the very dry conditions....with only slight rain chances Tuesday or Tuesday night with a weak cold front.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday
Governor JB Pritzker was in Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday morning, June 1 to announce a new...
Company plans to invest $54M with new manufacturing facility in Mt. Vernon; create more than 60 jobs
Skies will again be partly cloudy today.
First Alert: Warm, very dry first day of meteorological summer

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 6/1/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 6/1/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 6/1/23