First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

After a few isolated showers on Thursday, the trend is actually to dry out again for the weekend as lower dew point air begins to move in from the northeast. This will result in a sunny, hot and dry pattern but with slightly lower humidity levels. A few isolated showers are still possible today, but only about a 10% chance. By this evening and through Saturday night skies should be mostly clear. Highs over the next few days will be about 90 to 95, with the highest readings likely on Saturday. By late Sunday increasing moisture will result in more clouds and some isolated late-day and evening thunderstorms.

Changes are still likely next week, as the national pattern shifts a bit. It will still be a blocking pattern, but stronger northerly flow will develop over our region. This should result in cooling temps during the work week. Lower humidity levels will make it feel more comfortable as well. Unfortunately this will continue the very dry conditions....with only slight rain chances Tuesday or Tuesday night with a weak cold front.

