Crittenden Co. Sheriff’s Dept. looking for person of interest in car theft

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, Jake Walker also has an active warrant out of McCracken County.(Crittenden County Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s department is looking for a person of interest in a car theft.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, Jake Walker also has an active warrant out of McCracken County.

Anyone who sees Walker, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-965-3400 or Crittenden County Dispatch at 270-965-3500.

