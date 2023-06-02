Body of eastern Missouri woman found in Shannon County

SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says human remains of a woman have been found in rural Shannon County.

According to a news release, the remains have been identified as 32-year-old Melinda Louise Wilkinson of Leadington, Mo.

Her family reported her missing on May 7, 2023.

On May 30, authorities found Wilkinson’s car abandoned in the Rocky Falls area of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways National Park. Multiple agencies, including a dog rescue team, searched the area for Wilkinson.

On Friday, authorities found her body in a remote area near the national park.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating her death, but do not suspect foul play.

