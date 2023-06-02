Heartland Votes

Bear cub hit and killed on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

Courtesy: Springfield, Mo. Police Department
Courtesy: Springfield, Mo. Police Department(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -After wandering around south Springfield on Thursday, a bear cub was hit and killed on James River Freeway.

Around 11:30 Thursday night, the Springfield Police Department was called out to the freeway near Glenstone Avenue. The eastbound off-ramp was closed for half an hour as the Missouri Department of Conservation removed the cub.

Springfield Police received several calls of bear sightings Thursday afternoon. The cub was first spotted near Kansas and Lark.

The police department says bear sightings in the city are rare.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday
Governor JB Pritzker was in Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday morning, June 1 to announce a new...
Company plans to invest $54M with new manufacturing facility in Mt. Vernon; create more than 60 jobs
Skies will again be partly cloudy today.
First Alert: Warm, very dry first day of meteorological summer

Latest News

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for all of southern Illinois through...
Air quality alert issued for all of southern Illinois
Air quality alert issued for southern Illinois
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
Seven inmates escape from the Barry County, Mo. Jail; four remain on the run
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man