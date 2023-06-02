Auto parts store in Ullin, Ill. destroyed by fire

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois auto parts store was destroyed by a fire Thursday night, June 1.

According to Ullin Fire Chief Kenny Wright, they got a call about a fire around 7:30 p.m.

He said a car was being worked on in an adjacent building when it caught fire. The fire then spread to the NAPA Auto Parts store.

No one was injured in the fire.

Chief Wright said five departments were on scene. The scene was cleared around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.