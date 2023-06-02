Ameren donates $15K to Woodland Fire Protection Dist. for recovery efforts following April tornado

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ameren donated $15,000 to the Woodland Fire Protection District to help with recovery efforts following a deadly EF2 tornado on April 5.

The money is from the Ameren Corporation Charitable Trust. It will be used to help with essential first responder equipment and infrastructure damaged by the storm.

The Woodland Fire Protection District has continued to serve area homes and businesses after the volunteer fire station in Glen Allen was destroyed by the 130 mile-per-hour winds.

“Our natural gas crews were on the ground following this tornado, so we saw firsthand the heartbreaking devastation that this area has faced,” Pam Harrison, director of gas operations for Ameren Missouri, said in a news release. “Ensuring that these brave volunteer firefighters have the tools and equipment they need is imperative to protect the safety of this community.”

More than 20 volunteer firefighters of the Woodland Fire Protection District, along with help from other area departments and agencies, have been involved in disaster recovery efforts.

“It was a devastating loss for Bollinger County to see the station in Glen Allen destroyed by this tornado, especially at a time when our community needs us more than ever,” said Calvin Troxell, fire chief of Woodland Fire Protection District. “We’re grateful to have the financial support of Ameren as we continue to recover from the tornado along with the rest of our neighbors.”

A look at the widespread tornado damage in Bollinger County, Mo. on Wednesday, April 5.

“When disasters happen in our region, we see it as our duty to not just restore electric or natural gas service, but to also help restore the community for our neighbors,” said Russ Burger, Ameren Missouri’s Southeast Missouri division director. “The community is demonstrating its resiliency, and we hope this donation will help ensure local first responders have what they need to serve the community.”

According to Ameren, allocations from the Trust’s AmerenCares program come entirely from corporate earnings, and are not charged to customers as a business expense.

