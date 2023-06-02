Air quality alert issued for all of southern Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for all of southern Illinois through Friday night, June 2.

According to the NWS, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy ozone conditions for sensitive groups for the entire state.

The NWS said the current warm, dry and drought conditions are a major contributing factors for ozone formation, which is why they issued the air quality alert.

Children and adults with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma are urged to limit their time outdoors, but poor air quality can be hazardous to anyone.

Residents are also asked to reduce pollution levels.

The following are recommendations on how to reduce ozone emissions:

Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Details on Air Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and how to reduce emissions can be found here.

Air quality alerts have been issued for Friday for southern Illinois and southwest Indiana. Poor air quality can be hazardous to anyone, especially those who are extra sensitive to poor air quality. Learn more at https://t.co/T9TYXZMZZh. pic.twitter.com/H8hd332Vam — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) June 1, 2023

