Heartland Votes

Air quality alert issued for all of southern Illinois

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for all of southern Illinois through...
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for all of southern Illinois through Friday night, June 2.(WNDU)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for all of southern Illinois through Friday night, June 2.

According to the NWS, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy ozone conditions for sensitive groups for the entire state.

The NWS said the current warm, dry and drought conditions are a major contributing factors for ozone formation, which is why they issued the air quality alert.

Children and adults with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma are urged to limit their time outdoors, but poor air quality can be hazardous to anyone.

Residents are also asked to reduce pollution levels.

The following are recommendations on how to reduce ozone emissions:

  • Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
  • Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip
  • Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.
  • Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Details on Air Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and how to reduce emissions can be found here.

