Heartland Votes

1 person in custody, 3 wanted after short chase in Cape Girardeau

Police say the driver failed to yield, but eventually stopped at William and Ellis.
Police say the driver failed to yield, but eventually stopped at William and Ellis.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was arrested after a short chase in Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon, June 2.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers received an alert for a stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over on Independence.

The driver failed to yield, but eventually stopped at William and Ellis.

One person was taken into custody and three others are wanted.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday
Governor JB Pritzker was in Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday morning, June 1 to announce a new...
Company plans to invest $54M with new manufacturing facility in Mt. Vernon; create more than 60 jobs
Skies will again be partly cloudy today.
First Alert: Warm, very dry first day of meteorological summer

Latest News

A Dexter, Ky. woman is accused of stealing money from her employer.
Western Ky. woman accused of stealing money from employer
The NAPA Auto Parts store and a connecting building in Ullin, Ill. were destroyed by a fire...
Auto parts store in Ullin, Ill. destroyed by fire
Mario Che-Tiul/Barry County Jail
7 inmates escape from the Barry County, Mo. Jail; Deputies arrest 6; jailers assaulted in escape
Ameren donated $15,000 to the Woodland Fire Protection District on Friday, June 2. Pictured are...
Ameren donates $15K to Woodland Fire Protection Dist. for recovery efforts following April tornado