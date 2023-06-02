1 person in custody, 3 wanted after short chase in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was arrested after a short chase in Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon, June 2.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers received an alert for a stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over on Independence.

The driver failed to yield, but eventually stopped at William and Ellis.

One person was taken into custody and three others are wanted.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.