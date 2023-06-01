Young anglers wanted for Youth Fishing Day at Ripley Lake

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A fun-filled day of fishing and more is planned for Saturday, June 10 at Ripley Lake, near Doniphan.

The Eleven Point Ranger District, of the Mark Twain National Forest, is hosting a youth fishing day in celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week.

It will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Children ages 2 to 15 are invited to attend the free family-friendly event, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Door prizes will be given to the first 50 children.

A limited amount of fishing gear will be available.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment and bait and also to bring their own food and drinks.

Never been fishing before? No problem. Forest staff will be on hand to help with angling techniques.

In addition to fishing, there will be facepainting, games, crafts, interpretive presentations and other activities.

The forest service said goal of the event is to promote and introduce kids to fishing on public lands.

Fishing licenses are not required June 10 and 11 throughout the state of Missouri, but size and daily limits still apply.

According to the Mark Twain National Forest, Ripley Lake is 20 acres, an average depth of 12 feet and is stocked yearly with catfish. Only nonmotorized or boats with electric motors are allowed on Ripley Lake.

