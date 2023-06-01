Women for Change to hold annual “The Big Event” in Carbondale

Heartland Votes

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The Big Event” on Saturday, June 3.

The community event will be held at Attucks Park from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s theme is “We Say No to Gun Violence.”

The event features a unity march, music, entertainment, vendor trucks, prizes, Bobby McBride Basketball tournament, bouncy houses, face painting and more.

Lineup for the unity march begins at 11 a.m. at Rockhill Baptist Church, which is located on the corners of South Marion Street and East Monroe Street.

The 3-on-3 basketball tournament starts at 10 a.m. at Attucks Park.

This year’s event coincides with Wear Orange Weekend and National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which is Friday. The public is encouraged to wear orange to honor the victims and survivors of gun violence.

