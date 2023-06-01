Heartland Votes

WATCH: Cub found wandering southwest Springfield, Mo., neighborhood

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
Courtesy: Springfield Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department posted a video of a cub wandering south Springfield to social media. Witnesses say the adorable cub was last seen near Lark and Kansas Avenue.

Police ask residents in that area to secure trash cans. They remind you not to approach the bear.

Police say they are working with the Missouri Dept. of Conservation to monitor the bear. The department asks you not to call 911 unless you are in danger.

