Thrillville Thrillbillies win first game in team history

MARION, Ill (KFVS) - The Thrillville Thrillbillies won their first game in team history 5-3 Wednesday night on May 31 at Mtn. Dew Park in Marion over the Jackson Rockabillys.

Thrillville is playing under first year manager and former Southern Illinois Miners star player and assistant coach Ralph Santana.

The Thrillbillies will try to make it two straight over the Rockabillys Thursday night on June 1 at 6:45 p.m. at Mtn Dew Park.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.