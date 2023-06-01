Heartland Votes

Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 6/1/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, a few isolated showers are lingering throughout the Heartland. Some areas could see a brief heavy downpour and a rumble of thunder. As the sun starts to go down those showers will start to diminish, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions tonight. Expect evenings lows to dip down into the upper 60s. Friday, mostly sunny skies will prevail with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 90s. There is a slim chance for a few isolated showers tomorrow morning and afternoon but overall it will be dry. Friday evening will be pleasant for any outdoor activities with temperatures getting into the mid 60s.

This weekend is shaping up to be quite warm with daytime high temperatures reaching the mid 90s. Sunshine will dominate through Sunday afternoon. Outdoor plans will be good to go but don’t forget that sunscreen and stay hydrated!

Latest News

First Alert noon forecast on 6/1
