Shipyard Music Festival announces lineup

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Shipyard Music Festival announced its 2023 music lineup.

The lineup includes:

Friday, Sept. 22

The Infamous Stringdusters

Southern Avenue

The Local Honeys

Dawson Hollow

National Park Radio

Saturday, Sept. 23

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

Seratones

Willi Carlisle

Arlie

Ax and the Hatchetmen

In the Pines

Feel

Shaun Munday

Of Sea and Stone

Jessie Schupbach

The Jumper Cables

You can click here for ticket information. Children 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

The festival will be on the Grounds at Century Casino.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.