Shipyard Music Festival announces lineup

The Shipyard Music Festival announced its 2023 music lineup. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Shipyard Music Festival announced its 2023 music lineup.

The lineup includes:

Friday, Sept. 22

  • The Infamous Stringdusters
  • Southern Avenue
  • The Local Honeys
  • Dawson Hollow
  • National Park Radio

Saturday, Sept. 23

  • Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
  • Seratones
  • Willi Carlisle
  • Arlie
  • Ax and the Hatchetmen
  • In the Pines
  • Feel
  • Shaun Munday
  • Of Sea and Stone
  • Jessie Schupbach
  • The Jumper Cables

You can click here for ticket information. Children 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

The festival will be on the Grounds at Century Casino.

