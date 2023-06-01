Shipyard Music Festival announces lineup
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Shipyard Music Festival announced its 2023 music lineup.
The lineup includes:
Friday, Sept. 22
- The Infamous Stringdusters
- Southern Avenue
- The Local Honeys
- Dawson Hollow
- National Park Radio
Saturday, Sept. 23
- Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
- Seratones
- Willi Carlisle
- Arlie
- Ax and the Hatchetmen
- In the Pines
- Feel
- Shaun Munday
- Of Sea and Stone
- Jessie Schupbach
- The Jumper Cables
You can click here for ticket information. Children 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.
The festival will be on the Grounds at Century Casino.
