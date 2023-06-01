Heartland Votes

Search underway for suspect considered armed and dangerous in McCracken County

Kentucky State Police troopers identified Bryan Ditto, of East Prairie, as the man who fled on...
Kentucky State Police troopers identified Bryan Ditto, of East Prairie, as the man who fled on foot after abandoning a vehicle in the Melber, Ky. area. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MELBER, Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in McCracken County is considered possibly armed and dangerous.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a large law enforcement group from multiple agencies is searching for the man in the Melber area of southern McCracken County.

The suspect is 43-year-old Bryan Ditto of East Prairie, MO.

Ditto is described as a white male, 5′7″, 145 lbs, blue eyes and blonde hair.

He abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot in the area of KY-1820 and Hilary Wurth Road.

Ditto is wanted out of Missouri on the charge of 1st Degree Violation of an Order of Protection.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious around HIliary Wurth Road, Clinton Road or County Line Road should call 911 immediately.

Residents of the area are encouraged to lock their doors.

