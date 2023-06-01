Organizers to announce proceeds raised during 2023 Muddy River Marathon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Four Heartland charities will soon learn how much they will benefit from this year’s Muddy River Marathon held in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Organizers of the event said more than 500, from 20 states, ran the half marathon, marathon or participated with their pet for a one-mile dog walk on Saturday, April 29.

This year’s event also featured a block party after the races were over.

Like the past two years, the event not only draws in running enthusiasts, but also serves as fundraiser for local charities.

This year, proceeds have been designated for Green Bear, South Side Farms, The Aslinger Foundation and Graceful Opportunities.

A check presentation is set for Wednesday, June 7.

Organizers said the marathon has raised $45,000 for local non-profit organizations over the past two years.

