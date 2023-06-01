Music in the Park summer concert series kicks off Friday in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Music in the Park summer concert series returns to downtown Sikeston on Friday nights.

Each Friday night in June and July there will be free live music at Legion Park, except for June 16 and June 30.

The performances begin at 6 p.m. and wrap up around 8 p.m.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Free popcorn will be available, provided by Anchor Church of Sikeston.

Double Take out of Portageville will kick off the series on Friday, June 2.

The following is the lineup for this year’s Music in the Park:

June 9 Southern Draw

June 16 No concert because of the Hot Air Balloon Festival

June 23 Blind Velvet

June 30 No concert because of the Fourth of July holiday

July 7 The Dirt Road Express

July 14 Keyed Up

July 21 The Millstones

July 28 Countempo

