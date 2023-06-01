Heartland Votes

Music in the Park summer concert series kicks off Friday in Sikeston

Music in the Park summer concert series returns to Legion Park in downtown Sikeston on Friday...
Music in the Park summer concert series returns to Legion Park in downtown Sikeston on Friday nights.(Breanna Harris)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Music in the Park summer concert series returns to downtown Sikeston on Friday nights.

Each Friday night in June and July there will be free live music at Legion Park, except for June 16 and June 30.

The performances begin at 6 p.m. and wrap up around 8 p.m.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Free popcorn will be available, provided by Anchor Church of Sikeston.

Double Take out of Portageville will kick off the series on Friday, June 2.

The following is the lineup for this year’s Music in the Park:

  • June 9 Southern Draw
  • June 16 No concert because of the Hot Air Balloon Festival
  • June 23 Blind Velvet
  • June 30 No concert because of the Fourth of July holiday
  • July 7 The Dirt Road Express
  • July 14 Keyed Up
  • July 21 The Millstones
  • July 28 Countempo

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12 year old died after getting hit by a truck while riding a bike at the intersection of...
12 year old dies after getting hit by truck while riding a bike at intersection of Hwy. 154, Circle M Rd. near Sesser
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
From left: Kamarion Dorsey and Eric Dorsey are accused of refusing to pull over for a traffic...
2 men accused of refusing to pull over for traffic stop, running from Cape Girardeau police
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The Big...
Women for Change to hold annual “The Big Event” in Carbondale
The grotto is the original that once stood at hospital when it was located on Good Hope Street.
Grotto at Saint Francis Medical Center refurbished