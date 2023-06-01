Music in the Park summer concert series kicks off Friday in Sikeston
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Music in the Park summer concert series returns to downtown Sikeston on Friday nights.
Each Friday night in June and July there will be free live music at Legion Park, except for June 16 and June 30.
The performances begin at 6 p.m. and wrap up around 8 p.m.
Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Free popcorn will be available, provided by Anchor Church of Sikeston.
Double Take out of Portageville will kick off the series on Friday, June 2.
The following is the lineup for this year’s Music in the Park:
- June 9 Southern Draw
- June 16 No concert because of the Hot Air Balloon Festival
- June 23 Blind Velvet
- June 30 No concert because of the Fourth of July holiday
- July 7 The Dirt Road Express
- July 14 Keyed Up
- July 21 The Millstones
- July 28 Countempo
