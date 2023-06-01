Heartland Votes

MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake was killed.

They say the animal was seen over Memorial Day weekend and was killed by “an area resource user.”

According to the department, alligators are not native wildlife to Missouri and are not regulated by them.

Alligators and other non-native wildlife have appeared in Missouri before, according to MDC, and are usually the result of pet owners having animals escape captivity or being released.

