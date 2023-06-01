Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office reminding drivers to be careful as 400 Mile Yard Sale is underway

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is warning drivers to be aware of heavy traffic for the 400 Mile Yard Sale.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the yard sale started Thursday, June 1 and will continue through Sunday, June 4.

They say there will be a higher amount of traffic on U.S. Highway 68 due to mandy people pulling in and out of driveways.

Historically, deputies say they have seen a higher amount of crashes during the yard sale.

The 400 Mile Yard Sale stretches across the state of Kentucky.

Western Kentucky counties participating include McCracken, Marshall and Trigg.

