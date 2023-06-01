Heartland Votes

Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT
HERCULES, Calif. (CNN) - Police are recognizing a California man and his drone for helping catch a suspect in a home invasion.

The Hercules Police Department said a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone’s home Sunday.

Hours later, a neighbor, who was operating a drone, discovered where the teen suspect was hiding.

The teen reportedly got into an Uber, which police were able to locate. Police said they verified the teen’s identity with help from the surveillance video.

Officers said they found the victim’s property inside the Uber.

The teen was taken into custody.

