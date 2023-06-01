Heartland Votes

Kim Cattrall returning as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Actress Kim Cattrall attends the premiere of "Sex and the City" at Radio City Music Hall on...
Actress Kim Cattrall attends the premiere of "Sex and the City" at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, May 27, 2008, in New York.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A familiar character is returning to the “Sex and the City” franchise.

Variety reports Kim Cattrall will appear in the season 2 finale of “And Just Like That,” Max’s revival of HBO’s hit “Sex and the City” series, as Samantha Jones.

According to reports, Cattrall’s character will have a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Variety cites sources who say Cattrall shot the scene without interacting with any other stars from the series.

Cattrall and Parker have been in a public rift since the actress decided in 2016 to step away from the franchise.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12 year old died after getting hit by a truck while riding a bike at the intersection of...
12 year old dies after getting hit by truck while riding a bike at intersection of Hwy. 154, Circle M Rd. near Sesser
From left: Kamarion Dorsey and Eric Dorsey are accused of refusing to pull over for a traffic...
2 men accused of refusing to pull over for traffic stop, running from Cape Girardeau police
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial

Latest News

Refreshments at the fundraiser include unlimited signature cocktails, wine, and beer.
An Evening on the Prairie at General John A. Logan Museum
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto
You can find it every Thursday, now through the Thursday before Thanksgiving, at the West Park...
Cape Farmer’s Market 2023 season underway
FILE - Spirit Airlines experienced technical issues Thursday, causing delays for passengers.
Technical issues cause delays for Spirit Airlines, Air Canada
The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property...
Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect