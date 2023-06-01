Heartland Votes

Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday

Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.(Mike Miletich)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.

His first stop will be at 10:30 a.m. in Mount Vernon to announce a new manufacturing facility.

Gov. Pritzker will then travel to Carbondale to discuss fiscal year 2024 budget investments. This will take place on the Southern Illinois University campus.

The final stop the governor will make will be in Fairfield. He will be visiting an early childhood education and daycare center where he will also be discussing FY24 investments.

According to Pritzker’s office, his stops in southern Illinois are part of his statewide traveling tour to promote the state’s budget.

