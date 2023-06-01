Heartland Votes

Free, summer concerts by Murray State’s Town and Gown community band

Murray State University’s Town and Gown community band will perform two free concerts in the...
Murray State University’s Town and Gown community band will perform two free concerts in the summer.(Murray State University)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University’s Town and Gown community band will perform two free concerts in the summer.

The first concert will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at Rotary Amphitheater in Central Park on Gil Hopson Drive in Murray. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at Lovett Auditorium on campus.

They’ll play musical pieces such as Ride, Songs of Old Kentucky and The Fairest of the Fair.

The public is welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the amphitheater.

The second concert will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 inside Lovett Auditorium during the annual Freedom Fest celebration.

Both concerts are free.

A previous Town and Gown Fourth of July concert.
A previous Town and Gown Fourth of July concert.(Murray State University)

According to a release from Murray State, the band will also perform during the Fourth of July concert. It will be conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist, Murray State professor of music.

The Town and Gown community band, which is made up of 80 members from both Murray State and the community, will be conducted by Dr. Brent Johnson, Murray State director of bands.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12 year old died after getting hit by a truck while riding a bike at the intersection of...
12 year old dies after getting hit by truck while riding a bike at intersection of Hwy. 154, Circle M Rd. near Sesser
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
From left: Kamarion Dorsey and Eric Dorsey are accused of refusing to pull over for a traffic...
2 men accused of refusing to pull over for traffic stop, running from Cape Girardeau police
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Shipyard Music Festival announced its 2023 music lineup. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Shipyard Music Festival announces lineup
A free youth fishing day will be held at Ripley Lake, near Doniphan, on Saturday, June 10.
Young anglers wanted for Youth Fishing Day at Ripley Lake
Music in the Park summer concert series returns to Legion Park in downtown Sikeston on Friday...
Music in the Park summer concert series kicks off Friday in Sikeston