Free, summer concerts by Murray State’s Town and Gown community band

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University’s Town and Gown community band will perform two free concerts in the summer.

The first concert will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at Rotary Amphitheater in Central Park on Gil Hopson Drive in Murray. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at Lovett Auditorium on campus.

They’ll play musical pieces such as Ride, Songs of Old Kentucky and The Fairest of the Fair.

The public is welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the amphitheater.

The second concert will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 inside Lovett Auditorium during the annual Freedom Fest celebration.

Both concerts are free.

A previous Town and Gown Fourth of July concert. (Murray State University)

According to a release from Murray State, the band will also perform during the Fourth of July concert. It will be conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist, Murray State professor of music.

The Town and Gown community band, which is made up of 80 members from both Murray State and the community, will be conducted by Dr. Brent Johnson, Murray State director of bands.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.