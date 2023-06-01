Heartland Votes

First day of meteorological summer and warm weekend ahead

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Heartland, we are kicking off June with some pretty warm temperatures! Temperatures are going to get up to the high 80s today, and thanks to some afternoon heating, we might see some isolated showers in southeast Missouri. There could also be some potential thunder or lighting with the isolated showers, however there’s only a 20% for rain. Friday looks very similar to today, with temperatures starting off in the mid to high 60s in the morning and warming up to the high 80s.

The weekend looks to be warmer with highs in the mid 90s, but thanks to some drier air moving in, should be less humid. Temperatures should cool off slightly down to low 90s for the beginning of the work week. However, it’s looking to be very dry for a while, as there are very little chances of rain for the next week.

