First Alert: Warm, very dry first day of meteorological summer

(KFVS) - June is starting off very warm and extremely dry.

Afternoon highs on this first day of meteorological summer will be close to 90 degrees, with dew points in the 60s.

There is very little chance of any much needed rainfall over the next several days, but some models show a slight uptick for a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. The chance is about 20 percent.

Friday is looking very similar to today. It will be dry and very warm.

The weekend is looking a bit hotter, but slightly less humid.

Heading into next week, afternoon highs will cool off a few degrees, but it will remain extremely dry.

