First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

First day of meteorological summer!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Welcome to June!  Our very warm and extremely dry pattern is set to continue….with only minor changes expected over the next several days…and very little chance of any much-needed rainfall.  Some of our convective models do show a slight uptick in shower/storm coverage this afternoon evening..but still only about  a 20% chance.   Otherwise official highs will be close to 90, with dew points in the 60s.   Friday is looking very similar,  but over the weekend it looks to get a bit hotter and slightly less humid.

An upper ridge over the Great Lakes is progged to slowly spin westward over the next few days.  This will gradually bring strong northerly flow to the Mississippi Valley.   This unusual pattern will bring dew points down a bit….resulting in a mostly sunny and hot but only moderately humid pattern through the weekend into early next week.  As we get into next week it may cool off a few degrees…resulting in a pleasant but extremely dry week.   Unless we get rain today,  most areas will likely go at least 3 weeks without measurable precip….as there is little chance of anything next week.

