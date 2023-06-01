Heartland Votes

Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan

By Travis Onyett
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State fisherman caught the catch of a lifetime over the weekend.

Bob Golec took a trip up to Portage Lake in Michigan to fish with his family.

At the end of Golec’s morning fishing run, he got a bite from what looked like a goldfish. He had no idea he reeled in a rare Golden Largemouth Bass.

This was the first time Golec, and the surrounding fishing camp had ever seen a rare fish like this.

Golec says one of the first things he did was call Michigan’s DNR to see what he should do with the bass.

“He looked at me and says ‘what are you going to do with the fish?’ I said, ‘Dad and I believe in karma,” said Golec. “We’re going to take it back. I got all the pictures I want and everything. We’re going to take it back. We’re going to take it where I caught it and release it back there.’ He goes ‘the heck you are!’”

Michigan DNR is letting Golec keep the rare fish. Golec will have the Golden Largemouth Bass taxidermized next week.

Golic says he enjoys everyone admiring his big catch.

