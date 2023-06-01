Heartland Votes

East Prairie man wanted in McCracken County taken into custody

The search continues for a southeast Missouri man police say may be armed and dangerous
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBER, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police announce that a man wanted in McCracken County has been located and taken into custody.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a large law enforcement group from multiple agencies was searching for the man in the Melber area of southern McCracken County.

The suspect is 43-year-old Bryan Ditto of East Prairie, Mo.

According to Kentucky State Police, Ditto is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 145 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. The sheriff’s office reported he was wearing a dark shirt, light-colored pants and a hat.

KSP said he fled from troopers after abandoning a vehicle in the area of KY-1820 and Hilary Wurth Road.

Ditto is wanted out of Missouri on the charge of first-degree violation of an order of protection.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12 year old died after getting hit by a truck while riding a bike at the intersection of...
12 year old dies after getting hit by truck while riding a bike at intersection of Hwy. 154, Circle M Rd. near Sesser
From left: Kamarion Dorsey and Eric Dorsey are accused of refusing to pull over for a traffic...
2 men accused of refusing to pull over for traffic stop, running from Cape Girardeau police
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial

Latest News

Music in the Park summer concert series returns to Legion Park in downtown Sikeston on Friday...
Music in the Park summer concert series kicks off Friday in Sikeston
Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The Big...
Women for Change to hold annual “The Big Event” in Carbondale
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made a stop at Southern Illinois University to tout his $100...
Gov. Pritzker makes stop at SIU to tout his $100M increase in state’s MAP grants
The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
More grant money coming to Illinois college students