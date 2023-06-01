East Prairie man wanted in McCracken County taken into custody

MELBER, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police announce that a man wanted in McCracken County has been located and taken into custody.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a large law enforcement group from multiple agencies was searching for the man in the Melber area of southern McCracken County.

The suspect is 43-year-old Bryan Ditto of East Prairie, Mo.

According to Kentucky State Police, Ditto is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 145 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. The sheriff’s office reported he was wearing a dark shirt, light-colored pants and a hat.

KSP said he fled from troopers after abandoning a vehicle in the area of KY-1820 and Hilary Wurth Road.

Ditto is wanted out of Missouri on the charge of first-degree violation of an order of protection.

