Heartland Votes

Company plans to invest $54M with new manufacturing facility in Mt. Vernon expected; create more than 60 jobs

Governor JB Pritzker was in Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday morning, June 1 to announce a new...
Governor JB Pritzker was in Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday morning, June 1 to announce a new manufacturing facility.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A new manufacturing facility is coming to southern Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker, Manner Polymers and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity joined local leaders and partners to announce Manner Polymer’s new facility.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the new facility will manufacture a variety of PVC compounds, including automotive PVC compounds for use in electric vehicles and components for solar panels.

They say the facility will be powered by a 15-acre solar field located on site. Through an incentive package from Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois, Manner Polymers plans to invest $54 million and create more than 60 jobs for the southern Illinois region.

Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday

“I couldn’t be prouder to announce that Manner Polymers has selected Illinois for their new 80,000 square foot, 100% solar-powered facility to manufacture electric vehicle PVC compounds, components for solar panels, and compounds for a variety of other industries,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a release. “Thanks to a talented local workforce, the coordination of state and local officials creating policies to help grow our economy, and our newly created REV Illinois incentive program, companies like Manner Polymers are making their way to the Land of Lincoln to take part in our growing manufacturing ecosystem and clean energy revolution.”

According to the release, production at the new 80,000-square-foot Illinois facility is expected to begin in the fall of 2025. Once in full operation, the new facility will increase the company’s production capacity by 100 million pounds.

“I am thrilled that Manner Polymers has chosen to locate in Mount Vernon, invest millions, and bring more than 60 new jobs to our great city,” said Mount Vernon Mayor John Lewis. “Welcoming Manner Polymers to Mt. Vernon was a truly collaborative effort that would not have been possible without Governor Pritzker’s support and commitment to creating jobs and boosting economic development in downstate communities.”

“Not only will we incorporate the most advanced manufacturing control systems available, but we will also produce substantially all of the electricity that we use,” CEO of Manner Polymers, Raj Bhargava, added. “Our objective is to build the lowest cost, highest quality, most environmentally sustainable flexible PVC compounding plant in the world.”

According to the release, Manner Polymers chose Illinois for its solar-powered facility after considering locations in Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. They said they ultimately chose the Jefferson County location because of its workforce, access to rail and the state’s commitment to sustainability.

Flexible PVC compounds are a critical component within vehicles, including EVs, which makes vehicles safer and more resilient to wear and tear, according to the release from the governor’s office.

It’s a material used in creating vehicle components such as primary wire, battery cable wire, brake cable wire and trailer cable wire, as well as electrical connectors, wire harnesses, plugs and over-mold terminators.

According to the company, the compounds are a critical component in cars which are used throughout vehicles, such as under the hood, in the cabin and everything in between.

Manner Polymers was eligible through REV due to manufacturing EV component parts as well as parts used to make solar panels.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12 year old died after getting hit by a truck while riding a bike at the intersection of...
12 year old dies after getting hit by truck while riding a bike at intersection of Hwy. 154, Circle M Rd. near Sesser
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound
From left: Kamarion Dorsey and Eric Dorsey are accused of refusing to pull over for a traffic...
2 men accused of refusing to pull over for traffic stop, running from Cape Girardeau police
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn

Latest News

Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday
Kentucky State Police troopers identified Bryan Ditto, of East Prairie, as the man who fled on...
Search underway for suspect considered armed and dangerous in McCracken County
Dyersburg, Tenn. couple charged with child abuse following crash
The Shipyard Music Festival announced its 2023 music lineup. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Shipyard Music Festival announces lineup