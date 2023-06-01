Company plans to invest $54M with new manufacturing facility in Mt. Vernon expected; create more than 60 jobs

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A new manufacturing facility is coming to southern Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker, Manner Polymers and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity joined local leaders and partners to announce Manner Polymer’s new facility.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the new facility will manufacture a variety of PVC compounds, including automotive PVC compounds for use in electric vehicles and components for solar panels.

They say the facility will be powered by a 15-acre solar field located on site. Through an incentive package from Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois, Manner Polymers plans to invest $54 million and create more than 60 jobs for the southern Illinois region.

“I couldn’t be prouder to announce that Manner Polymers has selected Illinois for their new 80,000 square foot, 100% solar-powered facility to manufacture electric vehicle PVC compounds, components for solar panels, and compounds for a variety of other industries,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a release. “Thanks to a talented local workforce, the coordination of state and local officials creating policies to help grow our economy, and our newly created REV Illinois incentive program, companies like Manner Polymers are making their way to the Land of Lincoln to take part in our growing manufacturing ecosystem and clean energy revolution.”

According to the release, production at the new 80,000-square-foot Illinois facility is expected to begin in the fall of 2025. Once in full operation, the new facility will increase the company’s production capacity by 100 million pounds.

“I am thrilled that Manner Polymers has chosen to locate in Mount Vernon, invest millions, and bring more than 60 new jobs to our great city,” said Mount Vernon Mayor John Lewis. “Welcoming Manner Polymers to Mt. Vernon was a truly collaborative effort that would not have been possible without Governor Pritzker’s support and commitment to creating jobs and boosting economic development in downstate communities.”

“Not only will we incorporate the most advanced manufacturing control systems available, but we will also produce substantially all of the electricity that we use,” CEO of Manner Polymers, Raj Bhargava, added. “Our objective is to build the lowest cost, highest quality, most environmentally sustainable flexible PVC compounding plant in the world.”

According to the release, Manner Polymers chose Illinois for its solar-powered facility after considering locations in Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. They said they ultimately chose the Jefferson County location because of its workforce, access to rail and the state’s commitment to sustainability.

Flexible PVC compounds are a critical component within vehicles, including EVs, which makes vehicles safer and more resilient to wear and tear, according to the release from the governor’s office.

It’s a material used in creating vehicle components such as primary wire, battery cable wire, brake cable wire and trailer cable wire, as well as electrical connectors, wire harnesses, plugs and over-mold terminators.

According to the company, the compounds are a critical component in cars which are used throughout vehicles, such as under the hood, in the cabin and everything in between.

Manner Polymers was eligible through REV due to manufacturing EV component parts as well as parts used to make solar panels.

