Heartland Votes

Circus at Arena Park

Many people gathered in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau for a fun-filled day at the circus.
By Heartland News
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many people gathered in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on May 31 for a fun-filled day at the circus.

The Carden Circus had acts ranging from acrobats to trained cats to motorcyclists.

One of the performers, Human Cannonball, Leo Garcia, said how he was born and raised in the circus.

“I was born and raised in the circus. I’m a 6th generation circus performer, so I’ve been in it my whole life,” Garcia said. “Every time you step out on the floor to perform and you take that first bow, it’s like the first time you did it. The excitement, the reaction, the people, that’s why we’re here.”

The next stop for the circus will be in Olney, Ill.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
Dallas Johnson, 31 of Sikeston, was arrested on gun charges in connection with a shots fired...
Shots fired investigation leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau
A 12 year old died after getting hit by a truck while riding a bike at the intersection of...
12 year old dies after getting hit by truck while riding a bike at intersection of Hwy. 154, Circle M Rd. near Sesser
According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and West...
Jackson, Mo. woman dies after crash at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau
Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after about 40 shots fired on S. Sprigg

Latest News

The grotto is the original that once stood at hospital when it was located on Good Hope Street.
Grotto at Saint Francis Medical Center refurbished
Marshall County, Ky. deputies are investigating after a set of antlers was stolen off of a...
Deputies investigating after antlers stolen off of bronze elk statue
Thrillville Thrillbillies begin inaugural season at Mtn Dew Park.
Thrillville Thrillbillies begin inaugural season at Mtn Dew Park
Marshall County Sheriff's Office searches for stolen antlers