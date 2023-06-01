Circus at Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many people gathered in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on May 31 for a fun-filled day at the circus.

The Carden Circus had acts ranging from acrobats to trained cats to motorcyclists.

One of the performers, Human Cannonball, Leo Garcia, said how he was born and raised in the circus.

“I was born and raised in the circus. I’m a 6th generation circus performer, so I’ve been in it my whole life,” Garcia said. “Every time you step out on the floor to perform and you take that first bow, it’s like the first time you did it. The excitement, the reaction, the people, that’s why we’re here.”

The next stop for the circus will be in Olney, Ill.

