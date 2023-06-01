Carnival in the parking lot of West Park Mall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The carnival is in town.

Crescent City Amusements set up its carnival at West Park Mall for June 2-4.

The hours are:

Friday - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be food, rides and more.

Tickets are $25. Organizers say arm bands are sold per person, per session.

A carnival was set up in the parking lot of West Park Mall on Thursday afternoon, June 1.

