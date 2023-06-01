Carnival in the parking lot of West Park Mall
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The carnival is in town.
Crescent City Amusements set up its carnival at West Park Mall for June 2-4.
The hours are:
- Friday - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday - 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
There will be food, rides and more.
Tickets are $25. Organizers say arm bands are sold per person, per session.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.