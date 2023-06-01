Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to hold Summer Slam event

The main bout of the event will include the showdown between the MVPs of the day and CGRD's...
The main bout of the event will include the showdown between the MVPs of the day and CGRD's home team.(Cailyn Tegel)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby will be hosting their Summer Slam event at the A.C. Brase Arena.

On Saturday, June 10, derby fans are invited to watch up to 16 teams and 60 talented skaters from throughout the area. There will be six scrimmages starting at 9 a.m., with the main game at 6 p.m.

CGRD offers two ticket options for the event. Those who purchase the All Day Pass will be able to watch every bout from start to finish. The All Day Pass is priced $13 in advance, or $15 at the door. There is also the Main Bout Only tickets, for $7 in advance, or $9 at the door. Those who use this option will only be able to see the showdown between main game at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by using Venmo or PayPal. To purchase a ticket, send the payment with a note specifying that it is for the Summer Slam event to secure tickets in advance.

To use Venmo, you can send the payment to @CGRollerDerby, and for PayPal, you can send the payment to Cape Girardeau Roller Girls. For more information, you can visit the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby Facebook page.

