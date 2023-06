O’FALLON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish defeated O’Fallon 7-5 on the road Wednesday night, May 31, in the team’s season opener.

This also marked the first win for new Catfish Manager Scott Little.

The Catfish play their first home game of the season on Saturday, June 3 at 6:35 p.m. at Capaha Field against the Jackson Rockabillys.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.