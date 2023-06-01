An Evening on the Prairie at General John A. Logan Museum
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Later this month, the General John A. Logan Museum will be holding An Evening on the Prairie fundraiser.
On Saturday, June 17, the fundraiser will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be over 12 hearty appetizers to choose form, along with unlimited signature cocktails, wine, and beer.
There will also be a Silent Auction held with more than 20 items featured. Live music will be provided by Loose Gravel and Bill and Glenda Raby.
Tickets are $40 a piece. You can get them by calling either 618-684-3455 or 618-967-0443, or by sending an email to curatorvarner@gmail.com.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.