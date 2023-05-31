WWII B-25 bomber “Berlin Express” to fly in for stop at Veterans Airport

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A WWII era plane is flying into the Heartland for a few days in June.

WWII B-25 bomber “Berlin Express” is making a three day stop at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion.

The aircraft will be at the airport Thursday, June 22 through Saturday, June 24.

The public can come out to view the WWII B-25 bomber and it will also be available for rides.

Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 277, based out of Carbondale, is sponsoring the event.

