Heartland Votes

Warm and humid with possible scattered showers

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 5/31.
By Madeline Parker
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re halfway through the week, Heartland, and it’s getting pretty warm outside. Highs today are shaping up to be in the high 80s, with partly cloudy skies. There is a small chance for some afternoon showers, with the possibility of thunder, but these chances are very isolated and should dry up as the sun goes down. The warm pattern continues, with tomorrow’s lows in the mid to upper 60s, and highs getting back up to the high 80s, again with partly cloudy skies and a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon.

The weekend will see temperatures rise to the mid 90s, but some dry air is moving in. These dry conditions look to continue through the week, with highs in the low 90s. Humidity also looks to be below average as we head into June.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old Dexter man was arrested on multiple sex-related charges in Stoddard County.
18-year-old charged with rape, sexually exploiting a minor, possessing child porn
Dallas Johnson, 31 of Sikeston, was arrested on gun charges in connection with a shots fired...
Shots fired investigation leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau
According to Cape Girardeau police, officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and West...
Jackson, Mo. woman dies after crash at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau
Police are investigating after about 40 shots were fired on South Sprigg Street Sunday, May 28.
Cape Girardeau police investigating after about 40 shots fired on S. Sprigg
On Monday, May 29 at 1:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash with...
16-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Dunklin Co.

Latest News

First Alert noon forecast 5/31
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 5/31
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/31