Warm and humid with possible scattered showers

We’re halfway through the week, Heartland, and it’s getting pretty warm outside. Highs today are shaping up to be in the high 80s, with partly cloudy skies. There is a small chance for some afternoon showers, with the possibility of thunder, but these chances are very isolated and should dry up as the sun goes down. The warm pattern continues, with tomorrow’s lows in the mid to upper 60s, and highs getting back up to the high 80s, again with partly cloudy skies and a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon.

The weekend will see temperatures rise to the mid 90s, but some dry air is moving in. These dry conditions look to continue through the week, with highs in the low 90s. Humidity also looks to be below average as we head into June.

