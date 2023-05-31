Heartland Votes

Summer like temperatures into the weekend.

By Grant Dade
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. It was a hot day across the Heartland with a few isolated showers across the area. This evening we will see a few clouds and very mild temperatures. Readings will fall slowly through the 70s with lows tomorrow morning in the middle to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny early becoming partly cloudy late with a few isolated showers and storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Temperatures will be even warmer as we head into the weekend. Afternoon highs will likely reach the lower to middle 90s.

On a personal note this will be my last shift for a while. I will start my fourth round of chemotherapy tomorrow afternoon. Based on the way I have reacted to the past rounds, I should be returning on June 14th. Of course they tell me not to expect the same results every time. Thanks again for all the thoughts and prayers you have been sending me.

