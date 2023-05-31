Heartland Votes

St. Louis restaurant owner killed in shooting at business

By Dan Greenwald and Alex Gaul
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting that happened at a Chinese restaurant in west St. Louis Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at Saint Louis Kitchen, near the intersection of Kingshighway and Kensington. Family members told News 4 it was a robbery gone wrong outside of the restaurant. A man, identified by family as Faming Pan, who went by Randy, died in the shooting.

“His wife had to go home and tell her kids that their daddy died, on a robbery trying to provide for them. I can’t get that out of my head,” former employee John Walker told News 4.

A 56-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition following the shooting.

According to police, language barrier has made it difficult to determine what led up to the shooting. A neighboring business told News 4 they have offered their camera footage to police. News 4 saw police vehicles and detectives canvassing the area Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

